Jared Kushner’s ‘Princely Arrogance’ Hindered The White House’s Coronavirus Response, Report Claims

A Tuesday report from Gabriel Sherman in Vanity Fair paints a picture of a White House coronavirus response that was significantly hindered by Donald Trump‘s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.

According to the report, Kushner and Trump held that the greatest threat the coronavirus posed was to the economy. When COVID-19 began making its way around the world from China, Sherman claims that Kushner was the “second most powerful person” in the West Wing.

At several critical junctures in the pandemic, Kushner allegedly had a significant influence. For example, Kushner reportedly opposed banning travel from China back in January and advised Trump to “tread lightly” before the Oval Office video addressing the nation.

“One source briefed on the internal conversations said Kushner told Trump not to declare a national emergency during the address because ‘it would tank the markets,'” the report reads, noting that they ultimately tanked regardless.

According to a former West Wing official, Kushner’s involvement in the coronavirus response brought chaos to the White House. In addition, Kushner allegedly brought experimental theories to Trump that he’d learned from Silicon Valley executives — treatments that the president would sometimes be receptive to.

Sherman claimed that Kushner’s “princely arrogance” was a “fixture” in the West Wing since Trump took office.

“The family has a degree of trust and protection that no one else enjoys,” one former West Wing official said.

“This is a great success story.” – Jared Kushner “No, it’s not.” – The 58,964 people who have died so far pic.twitter.com/9BZH27Zp8R — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) April 29, 2020

Trump’s former Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert reportedly pressed Kushner to get on top of the coronavirus response and step up the White House’s approach to the pandemic. According to Sherman, these calls went unheeded.

Sherman claims Kushner also has a “famously unshakable belief in his own judgment.” In addition, his time in the West Wing reportedly made him “hardened” to a degree that shocked some people.

One New York business executive recalled a conversation he had with Kushner that surprised him.

“I told Jared that if Trump won a second term, he wouldn’t have to worry about running again. And you can really help people. Jared just looked at me and said, ‘I don’t care about any of that.'”

“I wanted to tell Jared, ‘You don’t say that part out loud — even in private,'” the businessman allegedly said.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kushner previously solicited advice for handling the coronavirus from a Facebook group of emergency doctors. Such information was relayed to him by Kurt Kloss, whose daughter is married to Kushner’s brother. Kloss wrote in the group that Kushner had personally asked him for guidance on dealing with the pandemic.