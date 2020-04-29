Celeste Bright Hangs By The Pool In A Minuscule Tiger-Print Thong Bikini: ‘Got Some Sun’

Celeste Bright took to her Instagram account this week to share more sexy shots with her fans. The model showed some skin while soaking up some sunshine.

In the racy post, Celeste looked smoking hot in a minuscule tiger-print string bikini. The tiny top boasted thin spaghetti straps that tied around her neck and behind her back while flaunting her toned arms and shoulders. The daring cut also exposed her ample cleavage.

The matching thong bottoms tied over her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist while putting her round booty and killer legs on full display. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock hard abs in the photo. She accessorized the look with some gold hoop earrings and a chain and pendant around her neck.

In the first photo, Celeste stood with her backside towards the camera while grabbing at the string on her bikini bottoms. The second shot featured posing with her hip pushed to the side and one hand on her thigh while she puckered her lips.

The final photo revealed the model hanging by the swimming pool as she looked over shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the shots plenty of green foliage can be seen.

Celeste wore her long, blond hair parted down the center. She pulled the sides back behind her head and left the rest of the straight strands loose to fall down her back and over her shoulders.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look. The application consisted of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She complemented her tanned skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a glowing highlighter on her face. She added light pink lipstick to complete the look.

Celeste’s 667,000-plus followers showed some love for the post by clicking the like button more than 55,000 times. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 760 messages.

“I look into your eyes and find myself smiling again,” one follower wrote.

“My god you are beautiful!!” remarked another.

“That’s how its done folks. game over, everyone can go home. Bravo,” a third social media user gushed.

“Just Perfect,” a fourth person commented.

Celeste is known for showing off her flawless figure in an array of stunning looks. She’s often seen posing in racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight dresses in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste recently thrilled fans when she rocked a pink bikini while hanging out at the beach. To date, that snap has pulled in more than 22,000 likes and nearly 200 comments.