Charly Jordan And Daisy Keech Flaunt Their Backsides In Sunbathing Snaps

Charly and Daisy wore patterned scarves that matched their cheeky bathing suits.

Charly Jordan teamed up with another stunning social media star, model Daisy Keech, to pose for a set of sizzling swimsuit snapshots.

On Wednesday, Charly took to Instagram to share the results of their collaborative photo shoot, and it proved to be a big hit with her 2.9 million followers. The DJ and Daisy were pictured lying on their stomachs outside on a bright and sunny day. Charly was rocking a red bathing suit, but it was impossible to tell whether it was a one-piece or a two-piece. This is because the photo was taken from the front, which blocked most of the model’s body from view.

However, Charly was sticking her pert posterior up high enough to reveal that her swimsuit had a cheeky back. She was also wearing a silk scarf over her head. The covering featured an intricate pattern that included the same crimson color as her bathing suit. Charly accessorized her chic look with a silver medallion charm bracelet.

Daisy was lying next to Charly. She was wearing a teal one-piece that also had a cheeky back. She, too, was wearing a patterned scarf that was color-coordinated with her bathing suit. It featured a gold, teal, yellow, and white floral design.

Charly and Daisy were both sporting red lipstick, mascara, and shimmery bronze eye shadow. They were posing with their arms crossed in front of them, and their long blond tresses were tumbling down over their arms and shoulders. The models’ flawless skin was glowing underneath the sun’s beaming rays.

In the first photo, Charly and Daisy were both staring directly at the camera with sultry expressions on their faces. In the second photo, they were gazing off to the left. They were posing on a white cushioned lounger, and they were so close together that they were touching hips.

The models’ photos were taken outside The Clubhouse mansion in Beverly Hills, which just recently became Charly’s new home. Daisy is one of the founders of the collective of content creators who reside there.

As of this writing, Charly’s Instagram post has received over 135,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“My back hurts after seeing this,” read one response to her photos.

The model confirmed that her arched-back pose was just as uncomfortable as it looked.

“So does mine,” Charly replied.

Another fan slightly tweaked Charly’s rhyming caption to make it describe her and Daisy’s peachy backsides.

“Double bubble,” the admirer wrote.

Daisy shared one of the photos on her own Instagram page, where she shared a sweet message for her friend and roommate.

“After getting to know her I realized how much we have in common, from the way we were raised to morals to personality traits & to the depth of our minds,” she wrote. “I’m so happy ur my new friend.”