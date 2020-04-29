WWE News: Raw Superstar Pulled From Ladder Match At ‘Money In The Bank’

One WWE superstar has already been removed from a huge match at Money In The Bank, and it isn’t even for a legitimate reason. As the big ladder matches continue building up each week, the men’s match went from five superstars to four on Monday Night Raw. Last week, Apollo Crews earned his spot in one of the key bouts on next month’s card, but he was written off of storylines and taken out of the match on Monday.

Crews is no longer in the match after being written off of television with a knee injury, which is nothing more than part of a storyline. He suffered the injury during his loss to United States Champion Andrade on this week’s Raw.

As part of the storyline, Crews was unable to continue in his match against Andrade, which brought an early end to their battle. WWE‘s website later announced that he would also not be able to compete in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match taking place on Sunday, May 10.

With the removal of Crews, only four of the six spots in the men’s match have been filled. Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, and King Corbin have all secured their position, but qualifying matches will determine the other entrants in the next week or two.

On this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, Otis and Dolph Ziggler will have a qualifying match to determine the final blue brand entrant. The winner of that match will take the fifth spot, but the sixth participant still needs to come from the red brand for Money In The Bank.

Cageside Seats is reporting that the spot will be decided in a “Last Chance Gauntlet Match” to happen on Monday Night Raw. There is no official word on which superstars will take part in it, but the latest episode of “The Bump” started dropping some hints.

BREAKING NEWS: Due to the injury @WWEApollo suffered on #WWERaw, there will be a Last Chance Gauntlet Match this Monday to determine the final participant in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match. pic.twitter.com/PJNNYVRafn — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 29, 2020

With the words “last chance,” specifically in the title of the match, it could mean that the losers of previous qualifying matches will get another shot. If that ends up being the case, it would include such superstars as MVP, Austin Theory, and Murphy.

There has been no speculation on why WWE pulled Crews from the match at Money In The Bank. He does not have any real injuries as of this time, and some fans on social media thought his participation meant he was finally getting a decent push on WWE’s roster.