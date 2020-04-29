‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Sam Faces Heat From Brando While TJ Has A Question For Molly

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday tease that there are some tense moments coming that are a direct result of the fling between Molly and Brando. Kristina and Sam now know about that one-night stand and this is going to generate some challenges in multiple dynamics.

According to the sneak peek posted on Twitter, Brando will push back against Sam a bit. Sam went to the garage and warned Brando that he would have to deal with her if he caused any trouble for Molly and TJ. During Wednesday’s show, it seems that he will accuse Sam of giving him a hard time due to her own issues related to Jason.

Chances are, Sam will bristle at this suggestion and get a bit angry with Brando. She will probably insist that she is just looking out for her sister and claim that her relationship with Jason is none of his business and has nothing to do with him.

Wherever this conversation between Sam and Brando ends on Wednesday, General Hospital spoilers tease that there is still more to come. According to Soap Central, Brando will be suspicious of Sam in some sense next week.

Given the antagonistic banter between these two, some viewers are even speculating that Brando could end up causing some trouble in Sam and Jason’s relationship at some point down the road.

As Sam and Brando continue their discussion at the garage, Molly and Kristina will remain at Charlie’s Pub. Molly decided that she needed to tell TJ the truth about what happened with Brando. However, General Hospital spoilers detail that Kristina will try to talk her out of this.

It seems that Kristina will tell Molly that she doesn’t have to come clean on this, and she is referencing this just as TJ walks into Charlie’s. TJ will hear just enough to ask what they are talking about, but he won’t get an honest answer.

Despite Molly’s earlier conviction that she needed to tell TJ the truth, it seems that she will backtrack and keep this a secret for now. In fact, teasers indicate that Molly will continue to keep this from TJ for some time yet and her behavior will become increasingly erratic.

TJ will apparently remain in the dark for now, but the truth is bound to emerge at some point. It’s not clear what comes next for Brando, but it looks as if the writers plan to keep him around and start developing some romantic options for him.

Will Molly be able to fully recommit to TJ or is she going to be unable to pull away from Brando? General Hospital spoilers hint that this will be a complicated dynamic in the days ahead and fans will be eager to see where it all heads.