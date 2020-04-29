Ashley Alexiss Shares Scandalous Instagram Update: ‘My Eyes Are Up Here’

Voluptuous bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a close-up snap that focused on her ample cleavage. Ashley didn’t provide much context for the shot, and she didn’t include a geotag to indicate where the picture was taken.

Ashley often showcases her curves in skimpy ensembles from the online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve. However, she didn’t mention where the lingerie top she rocked in the picture was from — but her followers still found plenty to love in the sizzling shot. Ashley wore an insanely sexy top that was crafted from mesh netting with a lace overlay in shades of black and white.

The thick, lacy straps went around her neck, and then crossed and covered up some of her ample assets. A scandalous amount of cleavage was on display in the look, and Ashley accentuated it even more by taking the photo from a low perspective. The angle of the shot placed her cleavage up front, with her face visible slightly further back. Ashley carried on the seductive vibe in her beauty look, wearing her long locks down in voluminous waves that gave her a bombshell look. She accentuated her gorgeous gaze with long lashes and smudged black liner, and had a deep red hue on her lips.

In the caption of the post, Ashley poked fun at the fact that many of her followers were likely too captivated by her ample assets to even focus on her face. The photo was captured at a close-up angle that meant the bottom portion of her ensemble wasn’t visible.

Her followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 10,600 likes within just one hour. The sizzling update also received 231 comments from her eager fans within the same time span, as they raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“And just like that, poof, I left my husband for a woman,” one fan commented, captivated by Ashley’s beauty.

“You’re a goddess,” another follower said, including several emoji in his comment, from a heart eyes emoji to a trio of flame emoji.

“I can’t stop looking girl,” one fan said, likely referencing her cleavage on display.

“Sorry, I got distracted. What were you saying again??” another follower added.

While her latest post seemed to have been taken indoors, Ashley thrilled her followers a few days ago with a shot taken while she was out and about on a bit of an adventure. As The Inquisitr reported, Ashley posted a shot for World Penguin Day in which she rocked a black bikini top and white bikini bottoms while posing in a spot where several penguins were wandering around.