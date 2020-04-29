Corrie Yee Shows Off Her Fit Figure In A Stunning Yellow Lace Lingerie Look

Corrie Yee took to her Instagram account this week to show off yet another racy look. The model flaunted her curves while serving up a sexy look for the camera.

In the stunning snapshot, Corrie looked like a brunette bombshell wearing a yellow lace lingerie piece. The garment featured see-through material and thin straps to showcase her toned arms and shoulders. Fans also got a peek at her massive cleavage thanks to the plunging neckline.

The lingerie featured daring cutouts on the sides that revealed her flat tummy, impressive abs, and curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the pic.

She sat on a bed made up with white linens in front of an illuminated pink background. She pushed her hip to the side and had one hand resting on the bed next to her for balance. Her legs were bent and she gave a flirty smile into the lens.

Corrie wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The loose strands were styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of glam makeup. The application included long lashes and thick black winged eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and defined brows to draw even more attention to her face.

Her bronzed skin was accentuated with pink blush on her cheekbones and a glowing highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin. She added dark gloss to her full lips.

Corrie’s 928,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the photo. Fans have clicked the like button on the post more than 13,000 times since its upload. They also left over 270 remarks about the snap in the comments section.

“Wonderful picture! You look stunning!!” one follower said.

“So cute like [an] Angel babe,” another wrote.

“I hope you’ll never stop posting such content love it,” a third social media user gushed.

“Absolutely beautiful sweetie,” a fourth comment read.

Corrie is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in tiny little outfits. She’s often seen sporting scanty lingerie, sexy bathing suits, and plunging tops in her online posts.

