Prince William & Kate Middleton Honor 9th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Snap

Prince William and Kate Middleton honored their ninth wedding anniversary with a sweet snap, a throwback to the day they were proclaimed husband and wife at Westminster Abbey. The couple, who are now parents to three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — thanked their followers for all their good wishes in a caption shared alongside a photo taken during that exciting day.

On April 29, 2011, Kate Middleton arrived from the Goring Hotel down to The Mall in Parliament Square to meet her future husband, reported the Royal Family‘s official website.

Carrying a bouquet of myrtle, lily-of-the-valley, sweet William, ivy, and hyacinth, Kate was resplendent in a gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The stunning creation had a Victorian-corset inspired bodice. Its train was 9 feet long and it was covered at the top with handmade lace by the Royal School of Needlework, reported Town & Country.

Atop her head, Kate wore Queen Elizabeth’s Cartier Halo tiara. It was gifted to the monarch by the Queen Mother on her 18th birthday. Affixed to the crown was a long, ivory silk tulle veil, featuring embroidered flowers that mirrored those on Kate’s dress.

Standing alongside his brother was Prince Harry, who served as the best man. Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton acted as maid of honor.

The Dean of Westminster conducted the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury married the couple, and the Bishop of London gave the address the day William and Kate said, “I do.” After the ceremony, the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rode in a horse-drawn carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, where they attended a reception hosted for them by William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. At this reception, the couple enjoyed a multi-tiered traditional fruitcake.

Fans of the royals expressed their disbelief that it has been nine years since the couple was wed. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“Happy anniversary! I remember setting my alarm clock for the wee hours of the morning so I could watch HRH walk down the aisle (then going to work very sleepy!)” remarked one follower.

“9 yrs we were drinking mimosas at 7 a.m.” declared a second fan of the couple.

“Still remember getting up ridiculously early and watching this,” stated a third royal admirer.

“Congratulations to Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding anniversary. Treasure your love for each other well. Not everyone is fortunate to find their real loved on,” said a fourth follower.