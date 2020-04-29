Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A Tight Black Crop Top And Jeans

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas shared a sizzling snap with her 9 million Instagram followers that showcased a serious amount of cleavage. The ensemble she wore highlighted her hourglass physique to perfection.

Lindsey didn’t provide her followers with much information about where the snap was taken or what store the outfit she wore came from. Her curves were the focal point of the snap, and she showcased them while standing outdoors on a sunny day. Lindsey posed near a home that featured black French doors with window panes that let natural light in to the space, and several plants scattered around in the background.

She rocked a black long-sleeved crop top that was crafted from a ribbed material which clung to her toned physique. The fabric was tight on her arms, and strained against her curves. It featured a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and metallic buttons along either side of the neckline that further accentuated her ample assets.

The bottom of the crop top came just an inch or two below her bust, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed. Lindsey paired the crop top with high-waisted light-wash denim bottoms that came to just below her belly button. The photo was cropped just beneath Lindsey’s waist, so it wasn’t clear whether she was rocking jeans, Daisy Dukes or a denim mini skirt.

Lindsey’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in a straight, sleek style, with some of her darker roots visible near her part in the middle. Bold brows several shades darker than her blond tresses framed her piercing eyes, and she kept her makeup soft and pretty, with bronzed tones on her eyelids and a nude shade lined with a darker liner on her lips. She parted her lips slightly, hooking her thumbs in the belt loops of her denim bottoms and staring at the camera seductively.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 22,500 likes within just one hour. It also received 456 comments from her eager fans.

“Beautiful woman,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Unfair to the other women in the world that god blessed you with all the beauty,” another follower added.

“You look gorgeous today you look great in black,” another commented.

“Stunning,” one fan added simply.

Lindsey has been tantalizing her followers with plenty of sizzling content on her Instagram page, including a sexy video she shared just a few days ago. As The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey rocked a low-cut red top that showcased an ample amount of cleavage, tucked into some figure-hugging jeans. The video was intended to promote the beverage company Bang Energy, but Lindsey also showcased her buxom body in the clip.