Veronica Bielik Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Crop Top & Low-Rise Jeans

The Polish model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Tuesday, April 29, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photos, taken in Warsaw, Poland, shows the 26-year-old standing on what appears to be a walkway. Statues and green foliage can be seen in the blurred background. Veronica sizzled in a white crop tank top and low-rise, figure-hugging jeans. The revealing ensemble accentuated her incredible curves and flat stomach, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the casual look with a brown leather belt, a beige Saint Laurent handbag, and a white watch worn on her right wrist.

In the first image, Veronica turned to the side and lowered her gaze, as she parted her full lips. In the following photo, she faced forward and put on a pair of wire-rimmed sunglasses, smiling sweetly. Veronica’s pose for the final photo was nearly identical to how she stood in the first shot. She did, however, alter her position slightly, by looking over her shoulder to gaze directly at the photographer.

For the casual photoshoot, the Instagram star styled her long, honey-colored hair in tousled curls and a deep side part. Veronica enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful brown eyes pop with winged eyeliner and voluminous lashes. She also sported sculpted eyebrows.

In the post’s caption, Veronica urged her followers to never allow anyone to disturb their sense of “peace.”

Many of her admirers showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow! What a sight for sore eyes. You are [looking] absolutely amazing!” gushed a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are so hot and beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“You’re so adorable. Love you,” said another follower.

“The pictures are all different but your beauty shines brightly in all 3 and makes my monotonous everyday life much more bearable. Thanks a lot for this,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Veronica engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it has been liked over 100,000 times since it was uploaded.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.