Ana Paula Saenz Rocks A Red Lace Lingerie While Reading A Book

Ana Paula Saenz took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 29, to upload a new sultry photo that made her fans go wild. In the post, the Mexican model rocked ultra-revealing lingerie from Fashion Nova.

Ana rocked a bright red three-piece underwear set that flaunted her killer physique and ample assets. The bra featured tiny cups made of lace material, as well as narrow straps that clung to her lean shoulders. The plunging neckline displayed an ample amount of cleavage, which made her fans happy. The cups were held together by a small ring and had cut-outs along the sides.

From the angle, her thigh blocked her underwear from view. She also sported a matching garter belt made of small lace panels sewn together with stretchable straps. She also had lace handcuffs on that matched her intimates.

In the photo, Ana was photographed somewhere inside her house, dressed in her sexy ensemble. She sat on a black chair, holding a book with one hand. She crossed her legs, which blocked her undies from being seen. She applied a vintage filter on her picture, which added a burst of warm color. In addition to the filter, she also added a vignette, which darkened the edges of the pic.

For the occasion, Ana wore minimal makeup. The application consisted of well-defined eyebrows, a hint of pink blush, and pink lip tint. She kept her long, black hair down, parted in the middle, and styled in sleek, straight strands. As for her accessories, she opted for her dainty Cartier Love necklaces, a bangle, and a pair of eyeglasses.

She wrote a vague caption and tagged the online retail giant, Fashion Nova, in the post, and their sister account Fashion Nova Men.

This new post became an instant hit with her legion of fans. In less than a day of posting, the update earned more than 53,200 likes and 550-plus comments. A lot of her online admirers flocked to the comments section and wrote gushing messages, while some told her what they thought of the snapshot. Countless others dropped a string of emoji to express their thoughts.

“You look so hot in this photo! I love the red color on your skin tone. Probably my most favorite snap of you,” one of her admirers commented.

“I love a beautiful woman with glasses. I miss your long hair, but you will always look gorgeous in any haircut,” wrote another fan, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“A goddess!” added a third social media follower.