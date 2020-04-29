Frida Aasen Rocks A Tiny Bikini While Enjoying Her Morning Coffee Outside

Frida Aasen took to her Instagram account to show her 638,000 Instagram followers how she was spending her Wednesday morning. The Victoria’s Secret model was captured enjoying a cup of coffee outside while rocking a tiny bikini.

A view of the city and gorgeous blue sky made up the scene around the Norwegian bombshell as she soaked up the morning sun. She looked smoking hot in a sexy taupe two-piece from the Australian-based brand Love Nookie that perfectly suited her slender frame. The swim set included a halter-style top with thin straps and triangle cups that ruched along the bottom. It also featured a deep neckline exposed plenty of cleavage. Frida’s fans, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The matching bikini bottoms provided a considerable amount of coverage to Frida’s lower half, though it’s high-cut design allowed her to flaunt a glimpse of her lean legs. Meanwhile, the number’s curved waistband sat low on her hips, drawing attention to her taut midsection and abs.

Frida’s accessories were on point as well. The model wore a trendy necklace stack, hoop earrings, and a single bangle bracelet for some bling. Her platinum tresses were wrapped up in a plush white towel that sat on top of her head, suggesting that she may have also indulged in an early morning dip in the pool. She peered at the camera in front of her through a pair of black-framed cat-eye sunglasses while taking a long sip of from her metallic brown coffee cup, effectively hiding her face as she fueled up on java for the day ahead.

The humpday Instagram upload quickly proved to be popular with the catwalk queen’s thousands of fans. It has accrued over 18,000 likes after just two hours of going live. Several followers took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to shower Frida with compliments as well.

“Omg you are a goddess,” one person wrote.

Another devotee said that the model was “marvelously beautiful.”

“Your body is insane Frida!” a third follower remarked.

“Dreaming of you in rainy Minnesota, USA,” quipped a fourth fan.

Frida has been entertaining her Instagram audience with a number of stunning bikini looks lately. She recently shared a photo that captured her flaunting her killer curves in a strappy, multicolored two-piece. Fans went wild for that look as well, awarding it more than 32,000 likes and 261 comments to date.