Gigi Hadid Reportedly Has ‘Always Wanted To Start A Family’ With Zayn Malik Despite Rocky Relationship

This week, it was revealed that supermodel Gigi Hadid is reportedly expecting her first child with crooner Zayn Malik, and while the news surprised some fans, one source says that Hadid has been wanting babies with her beau for a long time.

The 25-year-old model has “always wanted to start a family” with Malik, an insider told Us Weekly.

Despite the fact that the couple has had a rocky road to reach this point, the couple has a strong relationship, another source added.

“It’s clear that he and Gigi have such a strong connection and so much love for each other,” they said.

The couple was first rumored to be together in November 2015, and she appeared in his video, where they kiss repeatedly, in January 2016.

Malik confirmed they were a couple one month later. But a year later, in March 2018, the couple announced that they were splitting. One month later, they were caught in public making out. By July of 2018, she was defending their relationship and things began to heat up between the couple.

In Januar 2019, the couple reportedly called it quits once again, but a few months later they were back at it.

“They got back together very recently,” an insider said at the time. “They have been trying to make it work for three months, but it has been slow and steady.”

After another short break late last year, the couple now appears to be stronger than ever and ready to welcome a little bundle of joy in a few months.

Hadid has been open about wanting to start a family one day.

“I think that as I get older — well, one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she said.

It appears that her dream is coming true. This week, as The Inquisitr reported, a source reported that Hadid is 20 weeks pregnant.

Hadid has been holed up with her mom, Yolanda Hadid, along with her sisters and Malik at the family’s farm in Pennsylvania. Hadid turned 25 this week, and she shared images of her big celebration on Instagram.

In the images, she holds up a balloon with the numbers 2 and 5 and shows off a birthday cake in the shape of a bagel.

Some fans say that the images contain a hint of the gender of the baby. In several of the photos, she is holding the 2 balloon, which has a blue ribbon. The 5 balloon, on the other hand, has a pink one. Her obvious preference for the blue ribboned balloon, fans say, indicates that she is having a baby boy.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed by the couple.