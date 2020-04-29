Olivia Newton-John Adds Rainbow To Face In Sweet Snap

Olivia Newton-John added a rainbow to her face in a sweet snap shared with Instagram. The singing superstar, known best for her hits such as “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “Physical” added the photo as part of a challenge to help feed America’s hungry.

Olivia posted the image where she tagged the brand Yumi, a delivery service of freshly-made, organic, and nutrient-dense food for babies. For each rainbow pic where the brand is tagged, the company will donate meals to families in crisis. Feeding America was tagged. Feeding America is a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other community-based agencies stated its official website.

The singer revealed that she used at home items to create a lovely assortment of colors on her hairline and eye. She also admitted that she loves rainbows.

The photo appears to have been snapped at a music room in the singer and songwriter’s home. The gorgeous area is flanked with three guitars on the wall. On the left is what appears to be a six-string ukelele, followed by a brown Spanish guitar and a colorful green and a black acoustic one.

She is standing next to a small end table where personal several items are placed. A candle, a small floral arrangement, and a picture flank the area.

Olivia then called on her celebrity friends including Victoria Principal, Salma Hayek, and Marie Osmond in accepting the challenge as well. More photos shared with these tags will translate into hundreds of meals for families currently in crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic which translated into the jobs lost and more people in search of healthy and nutritious food.

Olivia is glowing in the snap. She is wearing a black and white striped shirt in the share with several gold necklaces as jewelry accents. Her blond hair is cut just above her shoulders and is blown out straight with bangs that brush against her eyebrows.

The singer is wearing minimal makeup in the share. She has lightly lined eyes and peachy pink blush. Her lipstick is a natural hue, lovely against her skin tone.

Fans loved the pic, sharing that they too would participate in the challenge to do some good in their communities.

“Love this idea! You look absolutely stunning Olivia,” remarked one fan.

“A lovely way to show a rainbow,” said a second admirer of the singer.

“You’re always thinking of others. Stay safe,” stated a third follower of the entertainer on Instagram.

“Love you… Hopelessly Devoted to You,” said a fourth fan.