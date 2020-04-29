Hilary Rhoda Glows In Leopard-Print Swimsuit To Celebrate Third Trimester

Model Hilary Rhoda, currently pregnant with her first child, celebrated the start of her third trimester on Tuesday with an impromptu Instagram photoshoot where she sported a leopard-print swimsuit.

In the lead photo of her post, which was taken from a side angle, Rhoda wore a one-piece bathing suit with thin straps tied on her shoulders. Her hands were on her hips, drawing attention to her pregnant belly. Wearing sunglasses, though, with eyes closed, Rhoda turned her face upward toward the sun. Her dark hair was twisted into a bun on top of her head. The background was a bright blue sky, green bushes, and flowering trees on what appeared to be a warm, sunny day.

As of Wednesday morning, the post attracted more than 12,000 likes and over 260 comments.

“You are such a beauty!” said one fan, adding a heart emoji.

“Look at you glow with that baby bump,” said another, adding three clapping hands and two heart emoji.

“Wishing you an enjoyable 3rd trimester and the ability to have the type of birthing you have dreamed of for your family,” said a third commenter.

This was one of three photos in Rhoda’s Instagram post. In all three pictures, she wears the same leopard-print swimsuit.

In the second photo, taken straight on, Rhoda looks at the camera with a satisfied smile on her face. This time, her brown hair streamed down her left shoulder, her head was tilted up and to the left, and she was still wearing sunglasses. Her hands delicately cradled her pregnant belly. In the third photo, Rhoda’s body was turned to the left to showcase her bump from a side angle as she continued to hold her belly. Her head and face were turned straight to the camera, unsmiling, but still proud. Her dark hair long was flowing down her back.

She also has a recording on her Instagram stories, where she is posing with her pet chihuahua near the pool.

Rhoda is best known for her modeling work with Estée Lauder and her 2009, 2010, and 2011 appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She is married to former professional ice hockey player Sean Avery. The two married in 2013 after dating on and off for three years.

In January, as reported by Us Weekly, Rhoda and Avery announced they were expecting a baby boy. The two shared that this pregnancy had not come easily. The couple had some difficult times after Rhoda suffered multiple miscarriages early in their marriage.