Hope Beel Strikes A Pose In A Pink Thong Bikini For Sexy Instagram Share

Hope Beel went scantily clad in a racy ensemble for a recent Instagram photo. She flashed her fit figure while revealing how important health and wellness is to her everyday life.

In the sexy snap, Hope looked smoking hot in a neon pink bikini. The top featured thin straps that showcased the model’s toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline to flaunt her ample cleavage.

The matching thong bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and showed off her round booty and killer legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the look with layered gold chains around her neck.

In the first photo, Hope stood in front of a brick wall with her hip pushed to the side. She had one arm resting above her head and the other hanging at her side. She posed with her backside to the camera in the second shot. She pushed her booty out and arched her back while looking over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

Hope wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and engulfed her shoulders.

She also sported a stunning makeup look. The application included pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes to complement her bronzed skin.

She also added long, mascara-covered lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow to accentuate her features. She completed the look with defined brows and bright pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Hope’s over 1.3 million followers flocked to the post to show their love. Fans clicked the like button more than 22,000 times within the first 14 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. They also lit up the comments section with nearly 600 messages.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“Body of a Goddess!” another wrote.

“Excellent post. Stunning pictures as always. And you are a remarkable and beautiful example of the fitness lifestyle,” a third person gushed.

“You’re a stunner babe,” a fourth social media user commented.

Fans have grown accustomed to seeing Hope rock stunning bathing suit looks as she shows off her gym-honed curves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope dropped the jaws of her followers earlier this year when she rocked a daring white string bikini while hanging out in Turks and Caicos. To date, that snap has garnered more than 18,000 likes and over 350 comments.