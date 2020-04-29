Hillary Clinton Shades Donald Trump With Tweet Wishing For A ‘Real President’

Yesterday former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton endorsed the presumptive Democratic nominee for 2020, Joe Biden, during a virtual town hall meeting about women and the coronavirus. This morning, Clinton expressed her ire at President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic with a pointed tweet disparaging his reality TV show past.

“Think of what it would mean if we had a real president, not just somebody who plays one on TV,” tweeted the former Speaker of the House.

The tweet echoed one of the things that she said during yesterday’s endorsement of Biden, according to a report from Politico. During her discussion with the former vice president, Clinton talked about how much better of the United States would be if the president listened to the science and put facts over fiction. She did not hold back in her criticism of her 2016 opponent. She also noted that Trump lacked compassion for the American people, and she said that Biden had spent his career showing how compassionate he is.

The tweet garnered plenty of attention, with nearly 95,000 Twitter users hitting the “like” button in a matter of hours. Plus, it had at least 14,600 retweets. Thousands of people also replied to the former First Lady’s vicious takedown of President Trump, with some people expressing their regret at supporting Trump in 2016.

“He doesn’t even play one well on TV,” replied author Tony Posnanski.

“I wish I voted for you instead of Trump, sadly the lessons that I’ve learned were too late, and they have cost lives. I will do better this election,” replied American screenwriter and director David Weissman.

“Every day is Festivus for Donald Trump,” replied the editor at large for The Daily Beast, Molly Jong-Fast, referencing a holiday from Seinfeld in which George’s father aired his grievances against people.

Of course, not every reply was a positive one. Some people accused Clinton of not being able to let go of her loss in 2016, while others pointed out that she should be in prison despite multiple investigations clearing her name.

Joe Biden fell asleep during his town hall with Hillary Clinton. To be fair, everyone else watching was also asleep. pic.twitter.com/S4EIzVjA1I — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) April 28, 2020

Comedian, author, and Sirus XM personality, Tim Young used Trump’s phrasing to shade the former presidential candidate.

“Hillary just can’t let her embarrassing loss go. It’s been 3.5 years… sad.”

Some people also referenced that Biden appeared to fall asleep during their town hall yesterday. As Clinton spoke, for a while, the former Vice President looked down, and it seemed as if his eyes were closed, which drew plenty of notice and comments on social media.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Clinton has tweeted several times to criticize the job that President Trump has done managing the crisis.