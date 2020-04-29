Anllela Sagra Goes Nude For Latest Instagram Pic, Flicks Off The Camera

Anllela Sagra looked incredible in her latest Instagram update. On Wednesday morning, she shared a gorgeous nude pic of herself posing in front of a full-length tri-fold mirror. To add a little edge to the image, Anllela threw up her middle finger at her reflection.

The stunner did not use Instagram’s geotag function for the post, but she appeared to take the selfie from her bedroom. She posed in front of her bed while standing and looking down at her iPhone screen to ensure she had the perfect angle.

While Anllela was nude for the pic, she did add a cute sticker to her photo before uploading it to the social media website. She added a row of pink flowers to her waist, which looked a bit like a belt. Aside from that, she flaunted her perky butt and her muscled backside. Her slender legs and smooth shoulders were all visible and on display.

Anllela gave her 11.6 million followers plenty to ogle in her latest share. She pulled her long brunette locks into a sleek ponytail, letting it trail down her backside. She appeared to skip the makeup for this photograph, choosing to let her fans see her natural beauty.

She chose not to add any caption to her post.

The model’s photo wound up being a massive hit with her fans. Hundreds of people went wild over the sizzling snap and poured into her comments section to compliment her extraordinary physique and voluptuous behind calling her “flawless” and “gorgeous.” In less than an hour of going live, Anllela’s post earned more than 83,400 likes and over 900 comments.

However, there were a few people that did not appreciate Anllela flicking off the camera.

“Why do you have to flip the bird? It takes away from your overall image,” wrote one person.

Dozens of Anllela’s fans chose to express themselves via emoji instead of in the written word. The most commonly used emoji in her comments section were flames, hearts, heart-eyes, and peaches.

“God bless those wonder of body!!!” exclaimed one fan.

“Your finger is beautiful,” joked another user, inserting multiple laughing emoji to their remark.

“Stunning beauty!” gushed a third person.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Anllela had shared a sexy pic of herself lifting her shirt to flaunt significant underboob. She exposed her incredible muscular abdomen and smiled brightly for the pic. Her fans loved the snap, and it wound up racked up more than 222,000 likes.