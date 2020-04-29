Elon Musk Strongly Urges Reopening Of American Economy Now

As President Donald Trump weighs the pros and cons of reopening a U.S. economy that shrunk by nearly five percent recently in terms of GDP per CNBC and the Commerce Department, Elon Musk sounded one of the loudest rallying cries yet for those looking to get back to work in spite of coronavirus concerns. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to Twitter with a strong prompting for government officials to do away with quarantine and social distancing orders and get back to business.

“FREE AMERICA NOW,” he stated simply (and in all-caps) in a tweet early Wednesday morning.

Musk has long been critical of efforts to stave the spread of COVID-19 and has shown support at multiple junctures of like-minded individuals who have gathered to protest government restrictions aiming to flatten the curve. Minutes before putting his “Free America” tweet out, he tweeted an article from The Texas Tribune reporting on the upcoming opening of restaurants, retailers and other businesses on Friday.

Musk included the caption “Bravo Texas!” in his tweet.

It should be noted that the 48-year-old multi-billionaire has made a point to say that he’s not calling for an all-out return to normalcy. And despite his desire to see governmental mandates eased and the economy reengaged, he has contributed in the effort to combat spread of the coronavirus. In late March, he delivered on a promise to the state of California to supply ventilators to hospital workers there.

At the time, China had an oversupply of FDA-approved ResMed, Philips & Medtronic ventilators. Musk purchased them and the masks were subsequently air-shipped to Los Angeles.

Critics of reopening cite the potential danger of exacerbating the current COVID-19 situation and causing further coronavirus spread if reopening happens to broadly or too quickly. As of April 28, the U.S. has seen nearly a million confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and over 55,000 deaths, per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). On that same day, the country saw more than 23,000 new cases and over 1,300 new deaths.

Regarding the numbers and the spread of COVID-19, Musk has been off the mark with his own predictions in the past. On March 6, he said on Twitter that the panic caused by coronavirus was “dumb” and on March 19, he took to Twitter once more, saying that the number of new cases would be virtually non-existent by the end of April.

“Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April,” stated the latter tweet.