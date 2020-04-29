‘Summer House’ Star Amanda Batula Reveals How She Lost 15 To 20 Pounds After She Couldn’t Fit Into Her Clothes

The Bravo star said she refused to get on a scale for a full year.

Summer House star Amanda Batula says she lost weight by changing her eating habits after discovering that her clothes no longer fit her during the second season of the Bravo reality show.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, the 28-year-old reality star told fans she changed her diet and her eating schedule when she became unhappy with how she felt and looked.

Amanda told fans she was at “her heaviest” weight during Season 2 of Summer House, which was filmed over the summer of 2017 and aired on TV in early 2018. The Bravo beauty admitted he doesn’t know exactly how much she weighed back then because she “refused to step on a scale,” according to Us Weekly.

Amanda estimated that she has lost “between 15 to 20 pounds” since that time and is now back to the weight that she was in college. She also noted that 20 pounds might sound like a “big” number compared to how she looked at the time, but that her weight gain was evenly carried on her body and in her face.

“I had to buy a whole new wardrobe because I could not fit into my clothes that year,” the Summer House veteran said.

Amanda attributed her subsequent weight loss to dietary changes and not exercise, which she feels actually hindered her efforts to shed pounds.

The Summer House star revealed that she initially cut out sugar and carbs, added more protein to her diet, and practiced intermittent fasting. She also allowed herself to give into cravings “in small doses” so as not to feel deprived.

Amanda noted that she usually eats a late afternoon lunch when intermittent fasting, per Bravo.com.

“I drink bulletproof [coffee] on the days that I’m intermittent fasting because it’s full of healthy fats and it keeps me full until I’m ready to eat lunch around 3:00 or so,” Amanda said.

The star explained that the drink — which is a blend of high-quality coffee and fats such as MCT oil, butter, or ghee — makes her feel as though she’s not starving herself and still getting the nutrients she needs.

“What worked best for me and was easiest and I saw the best results from was intermittent fasting and bulletproof,” Amanda told her fans.

Last summer, Amanda shared a stunning swimsuit photo to Instagram that had fans asking her what she does to stay in such great shape. While she was never considered overweight, she has figured out what works in order for her to feel good about herself— and the clothes she wears.

In fact, the Summer House star told her Instagram fans the real reason she avoided her scale for a full year was because what really mattered to her was how she felt in the clothes she was wearing and not the number on the scale.