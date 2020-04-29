Walt Disney World Given Guidance For How To Reopen When It’s Allowed To

There is still no time frame for reopening the Florida resort.

A Florida task force has provided the Walt Disney Company with guidance about how to reopen its signature Orlando-area theme park once the coronavirus pandemic has abetted and it’s safe for theme parks to reopen, Variety reports. However, the guidelines specify only what could happen once the all-clear is given to reopen, and does not provide a time frame for when that will happen.

Walt Disney World, like all theme parks in the United States, is currently shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the company, its workers, its would-be visitors, and state and local officials, are keen to see the parks re-opened.

In order to provide a road map for reopening Walt Disney World, as well as Universal Studios Orlando, a task force convened to discuss things. The task force consisted of executive from both resorts, as well as the CEO of the Orlando Magic NBA team and members of the local business community.

The guidelines given to the theme parks feature two key components: reopening in phases, and maintaining social distancing and other preventative measures once the parks are reopened.

Steven Diaz / Disney Parks via Getty Images

Reopening the park would occur in two phases. In the first phase, parks would operate at 50 percent capacity. That would be followed by a later phase in which the parks operated at 75 percent capacity.

Guests who are 65 or older will, at least initially, be asked to stay at home, considering that that is the age group that is most at-risk for developing severe and/or life-threatening complications from contracting the novel coronavirus.

In addition to reopening the parks in phases, the guidelines call for action within the parks. For example, employees would have their temperatures taken before starting their shifts, and if their temperature is above 100.4 degrees, they’re to be sent home. Employees would have to wear masks at all times, and would have to routinely disinfect surfaces, such as railings. Guests would be asked to maintain a distance of 6 feet from one another. At the entrance to all rides will be a touchless hand-washing station.

The guidelines do not, however provide a time frame for when the parks will be allowed to reopen. And indeed, that’s a decision that will likely rest on the shoulders of federal, state and local officials. What’s more, such decisions would have to be made on the basis of whether or not the pandemic is abating, and related factors. For now, the picture of the pandemic is too muddled, and is based largely on speculation, making predicting when the parks can reopen all but impossible.