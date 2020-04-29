Suzy Cortez Shows Off Ridiculously Toned Body While Shooting Some Pool

Suzy Cortez, like most celebrities, is finding ways to entertain herself while the country remains in one stage of a lockdown or another. The model and social influencer took to her Instagram on Wednesday morning to show off how she’s filling her time. Cortez posted a brand new picture to her account showing her wearing very little while apparently shooting a game of pool.

Cortez posed in front of the pool table and had the cue supported against the back of her neck, allowing the model to show off exactly what she was wearing. At first glance, she appeared to be wearing business attire accentuated by a black silky sports coat. It’s when fans looked closer that they saw she wasn’t wearing much at all under her top layer.

The top of the coat was opened to show off a gold-colored bra with some sort of design peppered across the cups. Panning down, fans could see the beginning of the model’s sculpted abs, but it ended up being a bit of a tease as the sports coat was buttoned in the middle, hiding her stomach.

The bottom of the outfit also hung open below the button and showed Cortez was sporting nothing underneath but a pair of panties to match the bra. Just starting to go out of frame, it appears the self-proclaimed “sports lover” appeared to be wearing some stockings that matched the rest of her lingerie.

Finishing off the look, Cortez allowed her long brown locks to flow, parted, across either side of the sportcoat’s breasts, effectively framing her ample chest.

Sporting more than two million followers on her Instagram account, Cortez got quite a few positive reactions to her latest look.

“Beautiful very beautiful” was the simple reaction from one of her fans.

“Absolutely stunning,” wrote another of her followers.

“Nice suit,” another added.

Many of her millions of fans were left speechless and instead spoke to how much they liked her picture with emojis. More than a few left several “bomb” emojis while others just went with a heart or the kissy face emoji.

A sports setting, like the pool table in this picture, has been running them for Cortez recently. Whether showing off an outfit for an outdoor sport like soccer, or tennis or an indoor past time, it’s clear she’s taken her professed love and sports and channeled them on her Instagram account.

Cortez seemed to have moved from strictly boudoir shots to showing how she can make any activity sexy and that goes double for playing her game of choice.