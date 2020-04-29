Jesy Nelson Wows In Skintight Leather Pants & Leopard-Print Beret During Quarantine

Jesy Nelson — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to post a new photo of herself during her self-isolation.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” songstress stunned in a black strapless crop top with long loose-fitted sleeves. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. Nelson paired the ensemble with black high-waisted leather pants that were skintight. She put on long black leather boots and laced them all the way to the top. The singer wowed in an eye-catching leopard-print beret and didn’t opt for any other visible accessories. Nelson has recently been sporting dark shoulder-length hair but switched it up and rocked long wavy brunette locks for the occasion. She applied a red lip and eye makeup to complete her look.

For her most recent upload, the “No More Sad Songs” chart-topper was captured sitting on top of a wooden table. She crossed over her legs and placed her foot on top of the wooden bench that had a fluffy cover over it. Nelson rested one hand in her lap and the other on her knee. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression while parting her lips slightly.

For her caption, Nelson used the “Hey all you cool cats and kittens” quote.

Nelson didn’t geotag her upload. However, she has been taking a number of photos located inside her home due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Capital FM, she lives in Essex, United Kingdom.

In the span of one hour, her upload racked up more than 105,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“You look stunning as usual,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You really have been serving LEWKS this quarantine,” another devotee shared.

“YOU LOOK SO STUNNING, IT’S INSANE,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“So we’re just not gonna talk about how stunning she always looks in quarantine? ok cool,” a fourth admirer commented.

The “Love Me Like You” hitmaker is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nelson rocked a Fendi handkerchief top that had their signature logo printed all over. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue jeans that were unbuttoned at the top and had a large rip on the right knee. She showed off her belly button piercing and the multiple tattoos on her arms. She wore shoulder-length brunette hair down and accessorized with large sheer sunglasses and hoop earrings.