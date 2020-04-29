Alexa Collins Stuns In A Sexy Black Strapless Dress

Blond beauty Alexa Collins stunned her 921,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot triple Instagram update in which she wore a sexy little black dress. Based on the caption she paired with the post, it seems that the garment came from online retailer Revolve and was a piece by the brand Lovers + Friends. She tagged both brands’ Instagram pages in the picture itself, as well as in the caption.

Alexa didn’t add a geotag that specified her location, but the shots appeared to have been taken in her Florida home. Several pieces of her decor were visible in the background of the shots, including a pastel-hued painting she had on the wall, a television atop a mirrored dresser, and a white shelf filled with shoes and piled up with other accessories. Alexa’s curves remained the focal point of the shot, however, as she worked the figure-hugging black dress.

The dress was strapless, and had a furry trim along the top, drawing more attention to her curves. Her toned arms were exposed, and the dress had a tight fit that showcased her slender physique. The photo was cropped just below Alexa’s hips, so fans weren’t able to see whether it was a mini dress or a longer length.

Alexa turned to face the camera for the second shot, placing her hands on her slim waist and showing off just a hint of cleavage. In the third snap, she turned her body slightly so that even more of her ample assets were on display.

Alexa allowed the eye-catching trim of the dress to make a style statement by keeping the accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of gold earrings and a delicate gold choker necklace. Her long blond locks cascaded down her back in soft waves, and her makeup was glamorous yet natural, with a soft pink gloss on her lips and long lashes framing her gorgeous eyes.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling triple update, and the post received over 9,000 likes within just two hours. It also received 208 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“Smokin hot in black,” one fan said, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Absolutely so beautiful but you must hear that all the time,” another follower commented.

“Beautiful hair and gorgeous dress,” one fan added.

“You have the perfect looks, figure, and confidence to carry out any outfit,” another said.

Alexa has been using her Instagram platform to encourage fans to follow her on TikTok as well recently. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a quick clip in which she danced in a skimpy green bikini and denim jacket.