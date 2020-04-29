Mary Bellavita Shares A Close-Up Video Of Her Booty: ‘Watch Me Walk’

American fitness model Mary Bellavita shared a provocative video on Wednesday morning that gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers an eyeful of her voluptuous booty.

Mary did not say who filmed her walk, but they followed her as she sauntered along a wooden deck surrounding the perimeter of the yard. The video remained zoomed in on her peachy rear end for the majority of the short clip. During a few parts of the footage, the camera moved up a little to show Mary’s shoulders and the back of her head.

In the clip, the model wore a black and orange two-piece swimsuit that included high-cut strappy thong bottoms and a thick-strapped top. Along with her incredible backside, she showed off her slim waist, curvy hips, thick thighs, and her shapely legs.

She playfully toyed with the straps of her undies throughout the video, showing off her manicured nails. While Mary’s face was not visible in the clip, her long hair looked damp, as if she had just gone for a swim. As she walked through the yard, the video showed a hot tub, an outdoor table and chairs, and a row of hedges in the bright green lawn.

Mary noted that she was staying at a Juju Rental in her caption. She tagged the business’s official Instagram account.

Within two hours of going live, the bombshell’s latest Instagram share racked up over 54,600 views and more than 20,200 likes. Hundreds of her fans congregated in her comments section to gush over her impeccable behind, although a few people lamented the fact they could not see her face in the video clip.

In her caption, Mary joked that she loved long walks and added a winking face emoji and a peach emoji to tease her fans and refer to the close-up on her butt.

“Heck yeah!!! With a view like this I’d walk anywhere,” gushed one fan, adding several adoring emoji to their remark.

“I could watch you walking ALL DAY,” raved another person, inserting two purple devil emoji to their comment.

“Baby that booty is hypnotizing,” chimed in a fourth user.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Mary had shared a sexy pic of herself wearing an itty-bitty animal-print bikini. Not only did she expose her curvy body, but she oiled up her skin to add to the overall sultry vibe of the snap. She noted that the photograph was a throwback to a time when she was “leaner.”