Marie Osmond Looks Younger Than Ever In Throwback Photo: ‘So Much Fun’

Marie Osmond shared a throwback photo of herself and entertainment icon Julie Andrews to Instagram, documenting a time when the legendary performer appeared on The Talk. She and Marie were able to take a sweet photo to commemorate the event.

Marie posted the pic in honor of Julie’s appearance on The Talk as she shelters in place at home. She revealed in the photo’s caption that she was honored to meet The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins star, and was happy they were able to reconnect virtually for this latest segment of the CBS talk series.

The sole Osmond sister looked younger than ever in the photo. She was wearing a black sweater with a sparkly pattern on the sleeves. Marie paired that with gray pants that fit her like a second skin. She finished her fashion with stunning, dangling silver earrings.

As usual, Marie’s hair and makeup application were on point. Her long brown locks were styled to show off her famous face. Curled into long waves in the back, her hair was pulled up at the crown and secured at the back of her head. Her lengthy tresses were blown out to perfection. She also sported a full set of bangs that brushed over her eyebrows as she stood alongside the movie and Broadway theater legend.

Julie Andrews was lovely in a casual pastel-colored jacket. It appeared the legendary actress had a darker shirt on underneath the outerwear. She paired her top with black pants. Julie was also wearing button earrings, and her blond hair was cut close to her head and styled in fashionable waves. She wore a smile as she stood next to Marie for the photo op.

The women appeared to be comfortable together as they had their arms around each other, and Julie’s head was tilted toward Marie in the image.

Fans appreciated the sweet pic and shared their feelings regarding it in the comments section of the post.

“She is just so what’s the word? Feminine, pretty, simply elegant. Oh, and we won’t talk about her accent. Love her!” remarked one follower.

“Julie looks amazing…and so do you, Marie. Blessings,” said a second user.

“We are watching the sound of music right now literally,” wrote a third Instagram fan of one of Julie’s most famous film roles.

“Classy all the way around. She’s my dream celebrity meet up some day!!” said a fourth supporter.