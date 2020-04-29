Marie Osmond Looks Younger Than Ever In Throwback Photo: ‘So Much Fun’

Marie Osmond shared a throwback photo of herself and entertainment icon Julie Andrews to Instagram, documenting a time when the legendary performer appeared on The Talk. She and Marie were able to take a sweet photo to commemorate the event.

Marie posted the pic in honor of Julie’s appearance on The Talk as she shelters in place in her home. She revealed in the photo’s caption that she was honored to meet The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins star and was happy they were able to reconnect virtually for this latest segment of the CBS talk series.

The sole Osmond sister looked younger than ever in the photo. She was wearing a black sweater with a sparkly pattern on the sleeves, breaking up the overall black ensemble. Marie paired that with gray pants that fit her like a second skin. She finished her fashion with stunning, dangling silver earrings.

As usual, Marie’s hair and makeup fashion is on point. Her long brown locks are styled in the pic to show off her famous face. Curled into long waves in the back, her hair is pulled away from her crown and secured in the back of her head. Full bangs that brush her eyebrows are featured, blown out to perfection as she stands alongside the movie and Broadway theater legend.

Julie Andrews is lovely in a casual pastel-colored jacket. It appears the legendary actress has a darker shirt on underneath the outwear. She paired it with black pants. Julie is wearing button earrings, which are affixed to her earlobes. Her blond hair is cut close to her head and styled in fashionable waves. She wears a smile as she stands next to Marie for the photo.

The women appear to be comfortable with one another as they have their arms around one another and Julie’s head is tilted towards Marie’s in a photo taken prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans appreciated the sweet pic and shared their feelings regarding it in the comments section of the post.

“She is just so what’s the word? Feminine, pretty, simply elegant. Oh, and we won’t talk about her accent. Love her!” remarked one follower.

“Julie looks amazing…and so do you, Marie. Blessings,” said a second fan.

“We are watching the sound of music right now literally,” joked a third Instagram user of one of Julie’s most famous film roles.

“Classy all the way around. She’s my dream celebrity meet up some day!!” said a fourth fan.