Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Charlotte Pleads With Valentin

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday’s episode reveal that there is a heartbreaking conversation between Charlotte and Valentin ahead. The young girl has been acting out and struggling over the complicated family dynamics she is facing in her life and the April 29 show will have her proposing an extreme solution.

Valentin recently realized that his daughter is aspiring to follow in his footsteps, but not in positive ways. He ended his custody battle against Lulu and Charlotte has heard bits and pieces of all of this.

The sneak peek for Wednesday’s show shared via Twitter shows that Charlotte will suggest to her father that they run away together. She will say that nobody would be able to stop them, and Valentin will have a pained expression on his face as he listens to this.

Not that long ago, Valentin tried to whisk Charlotte away from Port Charles. His plan was thwarted, and now he knows that’s not in the best interest of the little girl to do that. He will probably try to explain that to her, but it seems unlikely she will understand much of this.

"We can run away right now and no one can stop us." #GH pic.twitter.com/9fQXdYyQdf — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 29, 2020

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central suggest that it will essentially be all hands on deck to try to soothe Charlotte. Despite her disdain for Jax, during Tuesday’s show, he tried to reassure her that daddies always love their little girls. In addition, Nina tried to reassure Charlotte she’ll always love her, even if she will not be reuniting with Valentin.

Valentin will continue to try to guide Charlotte toward a place of understanding and acceptance, and Lulu will be getting involved too. Teasers indicate that Valentin will be weighing his options this week. Despite that, all signs at this point indicate that he will stick to his guns regarding distancing himself from his daughter in order to keep her safe.

It doesn’t sound as if Valentin is going to be leaving Port Charles though. He is still determined to take over ELQ and General Hospital spoilers hint that Valentin and Nelle will be connecting in some sense soon.

Will Lulu step up and provide the guidance that Charlotte needs? Lulu has tended to be distracted by her battle with Valentin when it comes to their daughter, but Laura has been pushing her to refocus. This latest crisis with the little girl at Crimson might provide the wakeup call that Lulu needs.

Can this heartbreak over Charlotte nudge Valentin to change his ways? General Hospital spoilers appear to suggest that he will still be the bad guy he’s always been, at least in some ways. However, this upcoming plea from Charlotte will surely tug at his heartstrings and give him a reason to reconsider his plans for the future.