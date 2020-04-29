Devon Carlson Stuns In Red Mini Skirt & Leather Boots

Devon Carlson flaunted her killer figure on Instagram in a hot photo update that saw her “all dressed up with nowhere to go.” The Wildflower Case co-creator dazzled her 860,000 fans with a series of three new photos.

Devon did not include a geotag that specified exactly where the trio of images was taken, but she posed near an elevator in each one. She seemed to be enjoying her time waiting to catch a ride and was all smiles for the occasion. Devon posed against a neutral wall, and light appeared to spill through and over her incredible figure.

She opted to go casual for her look with a plain white t-shirt. The garment had capped sleeves that drew attention to her trim arms. Devon went braless under the top, and her chest was visible through the sheer shirt in each one of the photos. The shirt had a black graphic with a cat and bold black letters that were not fully visible.

The model rocked a tiny red skirt on the bottoms that were far sexier than her top. The garment was constructed of silk and boasted a flower pattern on its body. The skirt left her trim legs exposed in their entirety thanks to its short cut. The piece clung tightly to her lower-half, accentuating her slender hips and tiny midsection. Two images captured Devon posed with her front facing the camera while the last offered a side-profile view.

She added a few black accessories which included a pair of black leather boots that went up to her knees. Devon also wore a pair of chic black sunglasses and a quilted Chanel purse with a gold chain strap. Devon pulled her brunette tresses out of her face with a headband that matched the color of her hair. She showed off her natural beauty in the photo, appearing to be makeup-free aside from a little eyeliner and mascara.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update. The post already racked up over 137,000 likes and 400 comments in 24 hours. Most fans raved over her outfit while a few more commented with emoji instead of words.

“DEVON YOU ARE SO CUTE CAN I BE YOU?” one fan wrote with the addition of a single red heart emoji.

“Dev, we need a tour in your closet during this quarantine, please!!!!!” another social media user asked.

“The most perfect human being,” a third Instagrammer complimented.

A few more asked if she was engaged and pointed out a ring on her finger.