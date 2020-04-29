Jared Kushner Says Much Of The US ‘Should Be Back To Normal’ By June, Contradicting Experts

Jared Kushner expressed optimism that the country would begin to turn around in May and much if it would be back to normal by June. The White House senior adviser and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law was speaking with Fox & Friends remotely where they talked about the timeline for re-opening the economy and when U.S. citizens could return to their lives.

But as The Hill reports, Kushner’s comments contradict those of health experts, who continue to warn that social distancing and other measures to battle the COVID-19 pandemic will likely be in place in some areas for months to come.

“I think what you’ll see in May as the states are reopening now is May will be a transition month, you’ll see a lot of states starting to phase in the different reopening based on the safety guidelines that President Trump outlined on April 19,” Kushner said.

He went on to add that by June, things could be back to normal in many places, and things will be even better in the following month.

“I think you’ll see by June that a lot of the country should be back to normal, and the hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again,” the president’s son-in-law continued.

But in many parts of the country, the number of confirmed cases continues to climb. Many state leaders also report that they don’t have the capability to complete an adequate number of tests, which experts say is necessary before social distancing measures can be eased.

The U.S. has more confirmed cases of the virus than any other country, with over 1 million people testing positive.

Respected immunologist and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has warned that many aspects of American life, such as some sports, may need to be canceled this year as the country continues to battle the disease.

Other experts say schools will likely stay closed in many areas and some states have said that they have no immediate plans to re-open their economies.

Fauci did say, however, that testing should reach a point where anyone who needs to be tested can be by the end of May.

Kushner has reportedly been leading a second task force, separate from the official coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence. He told Fox News that he thinks testing has already reached the necessary capacity.

He also took a shot at the media when it comes to reporting on the deadly pandemic compared to his perspective on the topic.

“I always find that we see the leading indicators and often the media sees the lagging indicators,” he said.