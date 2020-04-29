Camille Meyer Channels Lisa Rinna In ‘Silly’ Dance Challenge On The Beach

'Kiss my tush,' the 'Real Housewives' star teasingly told her co-star while showing off her moves.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Meyer playfully poked fun at her co-star Lisa Rinna in a “silly” dance challenge on the beach. Meyer posted the fun video on her Instagram account, where she currently has close to 600,000 followers.

For the occasion, Meyer wore a long-sleeved dark gunmetal gray shirt with a crew neckline. She coupled the top with a pair of black DKNY spandex pants and black Nike sneakers. To protect her face from the California sun, Meyer accessorized with a wide-brimmed straw hat and blue mirrored sunglasses.

She completed the look with a pair of black gloves, which might have been a safety precaution against the coronavirus.

Meyer explained that she took the video at the beach while taking a break from her bike ride.

“This is the Lisa Rinna dance,” Meyer teased, while writhing her body and moving her hands up and down.

“She does this,” Meyer continued, waving her hands once more and echoing the phrase again as she continued.

“But we really haven’t seen her break it down,” Meyer concluded, dramatically performing a series of moves before bending her head, grabbing her hat, and moving her torso into a wide circle.

But Meyer saved the best for the grand finale, in which she began to walk off camera before slapping her glutes while teasing “kiss my tush.”

Within just 45 minutes of posting, the upload earned close to 4,000 likes and around 375 comments.

“And oh you do it sooo well‼️” gushed one fan, adding a heart-eye face and dancing woman emoji.

“Good fun…Well done Camille we need this to cheer us in these trying times,” added a second, along with three kissing faces.

Others tried to escalate the competition between Meyer and Rinna.

“You do it better than Lisa… The hips don’t lie,” wrote one follower, with two applauding signs, a winking face, and hallelujah hands.

Meanwhile, fans also loved the fact that Meyer’s daughter, Mason Olivia, appeared completely blasé over her mother’s antics. The 18-year-old casually ignored her dancing mom and instead walked toward the shore while clad in a Fila windbreaker, Adidas sneakers, and a messy bun.

“Your daughter is like ‘I don’t know who that lady is,'” joked one user.

The “ribbing” video comes as Rinna has been posting a number of her own dances to social media, with an instructional choreography video uploaded just yesterday.

That said, Meyer might have taken particular inspiration from Rinna’s upload where she danced to Justin Timberlake’s “Sexy Back,” as was previously covered by The Inquisitr. In the clip, Rinna wore yoga pants and a straw hat, just like Meyer in her recent post.