Laurence Bédard Leaves Little To The Imagination In Blue Lace Lingerie

Laurence Bédard put her tattooed physique on display in a sexy lingerie look in her most recent Instagram share. The snap went live to the model’s feed on Tuesday morning and has since earned nothing but love from her thousands of fans.

Laurence stunned in a revealing, royal blue bra-and-panties combo from Adam and Eve that left very little to the imagination. She stood directly in front of the camera, gazing at it with an alluring stare while treating her audience to a full view of the lace ensemble. Her halter-style bralette exposed an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its plunging neckline and triangle cups, which appeared to just barely do the job of keeping her voluptuous assets contained.

The blond bombshell flaunted her curvaceous lower half in a pair of matching panties that were equally as risque. The frilly garment covered up only what was necessary, allowing her to show off a glimpse of her sculpted thighs and curves. Its thin waistband was pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and draw attention to her chiseled abs.

Laurence added a pair of hoop earrings to her barely-there look, as well as a dainty pendant necklace that gave it just the right amount of bling. She styled her short hair in a sleek, low bun to keep it out of her face. The model also opted for a natural makeup look, an application that included a dusting of peach blush and highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

Along with the tantalizing image, Laurence also offered her 2.8 million followers a discount on the Adam and Eve website with the use of a special code that was provided in the caption of her post. Many, however, hardly seemed interested in the offer, rather taking the time to compliment the model on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are truly a beautiful woman,” one person wrote.

“Perfection,” another fan remarked.

“This blue on you is hot,” a third follower commented.

“Your body is a work of art,” a fourth admirer quipped.

The post has also amassed nearly 54,000 likes during its first 24 hours of going live.

This is hardly the first time that Laurence has shown off her flawless figure on her Instagram page. She recently shared another snap that saw her flaunting her pert derriere in a cheeky, snakeskin bikini. That upload proved popular as well, earning over 107,000 likes and 1,233 comments to date.