Suzy Cortez Flaunts Killer Figure In NSFW Tennis Attire

Suzy Cortez flaunted her fit physique in a sizzling new shot added to her Instagram page early this morning. The Brazilian babe delighted her 2.1 million fans with the April 29 upload.

The latest addition to her feed saw the model getting sporty in a sexy tennis set that showed off her bombshell body. She posed against a chain-linked fence with a ton of greenery behind it and gazed into the camera. Suzy held up her tennis racket in one hand and placed the other hand behind her back while she popped her hip out confidently. Suzy did not add a geotag with her exact location, but in her caption, she asked fans who wanted to play with her.

Her tennis set included a tiny white bra that was knotted in the middle. Its plunging neckline offered generous views of her cleavage while thick straps sat on her shoulders, drawing attention to her sculpted arms. The bottom band wrapped tightly around the model’s chest to accentuate her chiseled abs.

Suzy also rocked a matching skirt that was just as risque as the top. It featured a thick waistband that sat above her navel, drawing attention to her fit midsection. The body of the garment had pleats that rested on her upper thigh, exposing almost all of her strong stems in their entirety. She added a pair of knee-high socks with red stripes that drew even more attention to her insanely sculpted lower half.

The sporty-chic look called for a few accessories, including a white Nike visor and a sweatband on Suzy’s wrist. She added a pair of sneakers and a white tennis racquet to complete the all-white look.

Suzy wore her long, brunette locks pulled back in a high and flirty ponytail that spilled over her ear and to her chest. Suzy added her typical application of makeup, which included bold black brows, intense black eyeliner, and a few thick coats of mascara. She also wore a clear gloss on her pout and contoured her cheeks with a pink blush.

Fans have loved the sizzling update so far, and it earned the model over 2,000 likes and 30-plus comments in only two hours. Some fans commented in English while many others did in Spanish.

“Let’s play beautiful,” one fan suggested alongside a single red heart emoji.

“Today is my birthday. Please say congratulations,” a second follower asked of the model.

Many other fans couldn’t put their thoughts into words and instead flooded the comments section with flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.