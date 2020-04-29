CJ Sparxx Gets Steamy In A Barely-There Blue Monokini While Relaxing On A Hammock

CJ Sparxx let it all hang out in a barely-there bathing suit for her most recent Instagram post on Tuesday night. The model showed off her enviable curves while lounging on a hammock.

In the stunning snap, CJ looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked an electric blue monokini. The straps crossed over her chest to flaunt her massive cleavage. The bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips.

Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also visible in the tiny piece of swimwear. Fans got a peek at her long, lean legs as well. She accessorized the look with a bracelet on her wrist and bold blue sneakers on her feet.

She sat on an orange hammock as lemons were seen laying on the ground all around her. She arched her back and tilted her head while giving a seductive stare into the camera. In the caption of the post, the model encouraged fans to make lemonade whenever life handed them lemons.

CJ wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and styled in sexy curls that brushed over her shoulders. She also opted for a natural makeup look in the shot.

The application consisted of long lashes and bright eyes. She added sculpted brows to accentuate her piercing glare. She gave her face a warm glow using minimal pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. She completed the glowing look with soft pink lipstick.

Many of CJ’s 834,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show their appreciation for the pic. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 12,000 times within the first 15 hours after it went live on the platform. Admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 300 remarks on the upload.

“Wow. That really looks great on you,” one follower stated.

“Super stunning in blue love it, always been my fav color,” another wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful woman and very very sexy lady absolutely gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Love the shoes!! Sexy mama,” a fourth social media user gushed.

CJ’s blue monokini may have dropped the jaws of her followers this week, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also delighted her fans with a similar look last week.

CJ donned a bright yellow string monokini earlier this month that barely covered her flawless figure and put her round booty and hourglass curves on full display. To date, that photo has raked in more than 14,000 likes and over 380 comments.