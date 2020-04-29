Lisa Lanceford Exposes Chiseled Tummy For ‘Fire Abs Workout’

Lisa Lanceford posted an intense ab workout to popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, April 28.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore an olive green sports bra with thin spaghetti straps and a scooped neckline that teased a bit of cleavage. Lisa left the rest of her upper body exposed, showing off her chiseled arm and ab muscles in addition to a couple of tattoos around her midsection. Lisa wore a pair of gray leggings with a waffle texture that covered her hips up to her belly button and contoured to the sculpted muscles of her long legs.

For footwear, Lisa went with a pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a black exercise watch. Her dark tresses were pulled back into a low ponytail and she added a bit of makeup to complete the look.

The fitness trainer filmed the workout in a large space with white tile floors. She protected her back from the hard floor with a pink exercise mat and added a black kettlebell for support. Her workout consisted of four different ab exercises that were separated into individual video clips.

Lisa began the workout with flutter kicks, laying down on the mat and lifting her legs to move them up and down in opposite directions. She kept her arms raised over head and held onto the kettlebell. The second video featured the fitness trainer as she performed a series of butt-ups, a move that required her to lift her hips and lower back off the floor as she stretched her legs up to the ceiling.

The third video in the post featured the dragon flag variation, in which Lisa once again raised her hips and lower back off the floor while slowly lowering them to the mat and maintaining tension in her abs. The final exercise in the circuit was the oblique crunch variation. With her entire lower body lifted off the floor, Lisa twisted her torso from one side to the other while bringing her knees into her abdomen.

Lisa encouraged her followers to complete three rounds of the circuit with no rest in between exercises and a 15-second rest between rounds. She advised them to keep their reps controlled and unhurried to get as much as possible out of every move.

The ab workout earned nearly 30,000 likes and more than 300 comments within the first day. Lisa’s followers left dozens of compliments in the comments section, admiring her strength and fitness ability.

“Abs of steel!!,” one Instagram user commented.