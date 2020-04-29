Caitlyn Jenner Is Reportedly ‘Beyond Proud’ Of Daughter Kylie’s Recent $36.5 Million Mansion Purchase

Caitlyn Jenner thinks her daughter, Kylie Jenner, made an excellent decision when she purchased a $35.6 million mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, California last week. An inside source told Hollywood Life that Caitlyn supported Kylie’s purchase every step of the way and the Olympic medalist is “beyond proud” of the makeup mogul.

“[Caitlyn] thinks property is a very sound investment and loves that Kylie has been able to buy this new dream home all on her own,” the source said, adding that Caitlyn thinks Kylie is “responsible” and “sensible” with her money.

Moreover, Caitlyn is reportedly very impressed with the fact that Kylie is “rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams.”

“She loves knowing that Kylie has enough money to last a lifetime, that gives her a great deal of comfort,” the source added.

The source noted that Caitlyn and Kylie have been close since the 22-year-old was a young girl, and that has not changed in recent years. Caitlyn is reportedly Kylie’s go-to for financial guidance.

“They talk every day and Kylie always asks for Cait’s opinion and advice and Cait always encourages her to invest her money wisely,” the source continued, adding that Caitlyn is Kylie’s “biggest fan.”

Overall, Caitlyn is reportedly just proud to see that Kylie, as well as her other daughter Kendall and stepdaughters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, are all successful and healthy.

On April 24, reports surfaced that Kylie purchased an estate in Holmby Hills, one third of Los Angeles’ “Platinum Triangle,” neighbored by Beverly Hills and Bel Air. The home includes seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 20 parking spaces, a chef’s kitchen, an outdoor projection screen, a home theater, bars and game rooms, a sports court, and more.

The 13,350 square-foot home also came with a guardhouse and two guest apartments.

The home can be spotted in the background of Kylie’s recent Instagram selfies.

Kylie also owns a $12 million mansion in Hidden Hills. In 2018, she reportedly split a $13.45 million home in Beverly Hills with her ex, Travis Scott, after their breakup.

Another source revealed to Hollywood Life exactly why Kylie decided to purchase a third property.

“Kylie loves real estate investing and has a really good eye for a smart investment when she sees it,” the source said.

The home was initially listed for $55 million and then $46 million until Kylie negotiated for $36.5 million.

In addition, Kylie enjoys being at the heart of Los Angeles, where she can spend time with her friends going out. It is unclear if Kylie plans to stay at the Holmby Hills mansion permanently. For now, she is reportedly hunkered down there with her daughter, Stormi, until the COVID-19 quarantine is over.