Is Gigi Hadid Having A Boy? Fans Point Out Interesting Clues In Recent Photos

Social media sleuths think the supermodel's 25th birthday party may have doubled as a gender reveal.

Gigi Hadid fans think she is having a baby boy with on-and-off boyfriend Zayn Malik.

One day after it was revealed that the 25-year-old supermodel is reportedly pregnant with the former One Direction member’s baby, Internet sleuths believe her recent birthday celebration with her family and close friends may have also been a gender reveal party and early baby shower.

On social media, fans referenced the supersized number “25” balloons at Gigi’s birthday celebration, which was held at the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania.

In photos from the special day, there are blue ribbons on one balloon and pink ribbons on another. But fans noted that in another photo with just her and Zayn, the birthday girl has only the blue-stringed number “2” balloon in her hand, according to TooFab.

In a photo that Gigi shared of her, her sister Bella Hadid, and Zayn, Gigi is holding the blue-stringed balloon again, which caused some fans to presume she is expecting a baby boy. Gigi is also seen crying in one of her birthday photos, which some think could be due to the emotion of finding out the gender of her baby.

To add more credibility to the gender reveal theory, in another post, it was revealed that Bella posted pics of some of Gigi’s birthday gifts on her Instagram stories. One gift can clearly be seen in a blue baby shark-themed bag, which certainly seems like more of a baby gift bag than a bag for a 25-year-old.

In a subsequent photo, Bella purposely masked the front of another gift bag that said “Hello Little One” on it, according to Elle. The writing on the pink bag was carefully covered with a sunflower emoji on her social media story.

Of course, with both blue and pink bags and blue and pink balloon ribbons, one fan posted another jaw-dropping theory to Twitter.

“What if Zayn and Gigi aren’t just [expecting] one child but they end up having twins a boy and girl,” they speculated.

A source for the famous family told TMZ that Gigi is already 20 weeks pregnant. If that’s the case, the Tommy Hilfiger model would certainly be far along enough into her pregnancy to be able to find out the gender of the child from her doctor.

Gigi and Zayn have been an on-and-off item since 2015, and they most recently resumed their romance in late 2019. The superstar couple has not publicly confirmed that they are expecting a baby together.