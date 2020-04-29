‘One Piece’ Chapter 979 Spoilers: Flying Six Challenge Calamities In A Battle, Name Of Kaido’s Son Revealed!

One Piece Chapter 979 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature the strongest Beast Pirates headliners, the Flying Six, being given the opportunity to challenge and take the seat of the Beast Pirates All-Stars, also known as the Calamities, in the ongoing banquet at Onigashima. It will also give some vital information about the son of Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido.

Things will start to get more interesting in the ongoing banquet at Onigashima. On a very rare occasion, all the members of the Flying Six – X Drake, Page One, Black Maria, Ulti, Sasaki, and Who’s Who – attended the event. One Piece Chapter 979 spoilers revealed that Emperor Kaido has one major task for the Flying Six which is to find his son, “Yamato,” and convince him to show himself to their guest. Once they succeed with their mission, the Flying Six will be given a reward.

The prize for finding Emperor Kaido’s son “Yamato” is the opportunity to challenge any of the three Beast Pirates All-Stars – Jack the Drought, King the Wildfire, and Queen the Plague. Any member of the Flying Six who would beat the Calamities will be named as the new Beast Pirates All-Star. The battle between the Flying Six and the Beast Pirates All-Stars will take place in front of Big Mom Pirates and Emperor Charlotte Linlin to show her a glimpse of their military power.

During his conversation with the Flying Six, King revealed that he used Emperor Kaido’s name to convince them to attend the banquet. King said that if Sasaki and Who’s Who learned that he was the one who summoned them, they would not be going to Onigashima. King claimed that the former pirate captain of Sasaki and Who’s Who once tried to challenge them and become a Beast Pirates All-Star.

One Piece Chapter 979 spoilers also revealed that Kanjuro didn’t head to Onigashima after kidnapping Kozuki Momonosuke. Despite being a secret subordinate of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, it turns out that Kanjuro doesn’t know the way to Onigashima. Instead of immediately taking Momonosuke to Shogun Orochi, Kanjuro plans to find Kozuki Hiyori.

The upcoming chapter of One Piece is also set to show the Numbers giving a gift to Emperor Kaido. It will also feature Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid finally starting to infiltrate Emperor Kaido’s mansion, together with their allies who disguised as members of the Beast Pirates