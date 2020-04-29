Casey Costelloe Flashes Her Round Booty In A Pink Thong Bikini At The Beach

Casey Costelloe rocked yet another racy look in her latest Instagram photo on Tuesday. The model flashed her beach body while giving her fans some tips on how to achieve the perfect booty.

In the sexy snap, Casey looked stunning as she sported a neon pink bikini. The top featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders as it clung to her ample bust.

The matching thong bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and flaunted her round booty and killer legs. Her tiny waist and flat tummy were also on full display in the pic.

She posed on the beach with her backside to the camera. She placed her hands on her booty as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare on her face. In the background of the shot a clear blue sky and a stunning ocean scene are visible.

Casey wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in loose waves that were pushed over her shoulder and blew in the wind.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application included long lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She added smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows to further accentuate her features.

Her sun kissed skin was complemented by the bronzed blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She finished off the look with light pink lipstick.

Casey’s 804,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their love for the photo. The post garnered more than 13,000 likes within the first 11 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 360 messages for her to read.

“Beautiful, pink is your color for sure,” one follower wrote.

“You’re so special my girl,” another stated.

“You are always gorgeous!!!” a third social media user remarked.

“Goddess on the beach,” a fourth comment read.

Casey is known for showing off her fit figure in an array of sexy looks such as scanty bathing suits, stunning dresses, and skintight workout gear. She often gives her fans inspiration to work on their own beach bodies.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she paraded around in a strapless black bikini for her latest Instagram video. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it’s been viewed over 16,000 times and earned over 160 comments.