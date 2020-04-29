Elsa Jean Flaunts Cleavage & Bare Bottom In Floral Lingerie

Elsa Jean seems to enjoy showing off her fabulous physique on social media. Her latest Instagram update featured her looking incredibly sexy while flashing plenty of skin in a set of floral lingerie.

The model looked smoking hot as she posed in the underwear, which was made from fabric that featured red, blue and yellow flowers. The bra had half cups, and it was a push-up style, which showed off her voluptuous chest. The bottoms were a thong, with satin ribbons tied into bows at her hips, giving the set a feminine look.

Elsa’s post captured her sitting in front of a mirror. She faced the camera while the mirror reflected her backside. She was sitting on the floor with one leg folded with her other knee bent. She leaned back on one arm while she posed with her other elbow on her other knee. The angle of the photo was close to her body, giving her fans a nice look at her cleavage as well as her flat tummy.

The model’s booty was also visible in the mirror, and while the reflection was slightly blurred, it showed of her shapely thighs and slender waistline. Her long blond hair cascaded down her back in loose waves. She gave the camera a smile as she held one hand up the side of her cheek.

Elsa’s hair was parted off center. She wore a light application of makeup that included a foundation that smoothed her skin and a light coat of mascara. She also wore a rose matte color on her lush lips.

In the caption, she asked her fans which side they enjoyed looking at the most.

It seemed that most of her followers preferred seeing the model from the front for obvious reasons, but several added that it also because of her pretty face and eyes.

“Well, for me, that is easy, front so I can see those beautiful eyes!,” one Instagram user chimed in.

“Wow, tough choice. I do love your eyes, so I say front,” a second fan wrote.

“The front so I can be able to see your face, your smile and your eyes,” gushed a third admirer.

“Definitely the front but you look good from every angle,” a fourth follower commented.

Elsa certainly has a fabulous figure, ans she manages to look good in just about everything she puts on it. Not too long ago, she flaunted her figure in a set of pink lingerie while lounging at home.