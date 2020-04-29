Hilde Osland Shares A Sultry Pic Of Herself In Her Underwear, Flaunts Chiseled Abs

On Wednesday morning, blond bombshell Hilde Osland shared an adorable and sexy pic of herself wearing high-cut undies and a white crop top designed by Lounge Underwear.

The beauty piled her golden locks on top of her head in a messy bun, leaving plenty of tendrils loose to hang down and frame her ethereal facial features. Hilde stood in her living room, between a bartop and a gray wraparound couch. She held a pink mug and accessorized with earrings and cozy-looking gray koala socks patterned with white stars. A framed landscape was visible hanging on her white wall behind her head.

The brand name Lounge was emblazoned across Hilde’s T-shirt and her dark blue panties. Her revealing tee showed off her chiseled abdomen, which looked particularly toned and fit in the pic. Her panties were quite revealing, exposing some of her pelvic region and allowing her 3.2 million followers to get an eyeful of her slender thighs and shapely legs.

Despite her relaxed and casual ensemble, the stunner still opted for a full face of makeup. She used pink blush on her cheeks, pink lipstick on her mouth, and she highlighted her eyes with smudged eyeshadow on her bottom waterlines and plenty of mascara.

Within an hour of going live, Hilde’s sultry photo generated more than 36,400 likes and over 800 comments.

She asked her fans what time of day it was for them and advertised Lounge Underwear in her caption. She added a single bear emoji to her comment. Hundreds of her fans flocked to her comments section to praise her beauty and to answer her question about their timezone. Several people also complimented her socks, calling them “adorable,” and asking her where she got them.

“Absolutely beautiful. 9:55 am Atlantic time,” wrote one fan.

“It is good morning here. I hope you are staying safe and healthy,” gushed a second person, adding a red heart emoji to their remark.

“You are so gorgeous!! I look forward to your posts!” raved a third admirer.

“9:00am and it’s hump day, although every day feels the same right now!” chimed in a fourth contributor.

A couple of days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Hilde had shared a massive update from her New Zealand trip. Her update included ten stunning photographs, and she wore a different outfit in each one. Hilde showed off her hourglass figure and her trendy fashion taste in the update. Her fans went crazy over the sexy pics. Her post racked up over 172,000 likes.