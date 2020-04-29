Baker Mayfield Was A Victim Of ‘Circumstance And Environment’ In 2019, Browns’ GM Says

Baker Mayfield is expected to be better in 2020 than he was in 2019. The Cleveland Browns general manager and head coach told the media that on Tuesday afternoon. One reason the team thinks their quarterback is bound to have a better season is because of that new head coach, the new general manager, and the new weapons they went out and got him.

Andrew Berry talked to the media about the team’s outlook for 2020, and according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, they are quite excited to see what Mayfield can do under Kevin Stefanski.

“We’re excited about the environment that we’ve created around that position and around that room in general, and we really do expect him to have a fantastic year. I know Kevin and the staff have done a really nice job with the virtual offseason so far, implementing a new system and we think that he’ll be able to thrive in it this season.”

Berry added that while Mayfield is undoubtedly responsible for his own mistakes, his performance likely slumped from his rookie season due in large part to “circumstance and environment.” Those are two things Berry knows were out of the quarterback’s hands.

Berry said part of his job is to make sure a player like Mayfield has everything he needs to be successful. He added when he watched Browns’ game film last year; he didn’t see that environment present.

The GM is talking about an environment that saw the Browns have plenty of optimism for the season when 2019. That optimism faded after the season kicked off, and problems, especially on the offensive side popped up quickly. Cabot points out there was quite a bit of friction on the team between head coach Freddie Kitchens, offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and some of the players.

Numerous times last year, wide receiver Jarvis Landry could be seen yelling at the coaching staff after an unfortunate offensive series. There were also reports of players talking to other teams and asking them to “come get them.” Odell Beckham Jr. and Landry were two said to have done that.

Stefanski also believes Mayfield is going to see quite the turnaround in 2020. He also told Cabot that there are plenty of new pieces around the quarterback and an offense he thinks Mayfield can operate quite well. As Cabot points out, if Mayfield doesn’t turn it around this year, something is wrong.

The quarterback burst onto the scene with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his rookie campaign. He fell back to earth in year two, throwing just 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while completing under 60 percent of his passes.