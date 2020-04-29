Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Major Underboob In Light Pink Bikini While Practicing Social Distancing

Sofia Bevarly practiced social distancing in the sexiest way possible. Her April 28 Instagram snap captured the stunner in a light pink bikini for a sizzling triple-photo update.

The American model was seen hanging out on her back porch in her latest share. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she noted in her caption that she was practicing social distancing, and she’s been quarantined at home in Florida. Sofia sat on a big wooden deck with a sliding glass door behind her. She tilted her head back and ran one hand through her long, brunette tresses while showing off her bombshell body in a skimpy pink suit.

The minuscule top boasted a unique cut with diamond-shaped fabric covering her chest and connecting in the middle with a thin strap. Another thick strap of fabric sat under Sofia’s breasts and allowed her to show a tantalizing amount of cleavage and underboob. The piece was secured behind her neck and back with string ties. In her caption, she credited No Strings Attached Swimwear for the sizzling suit, and tagged her photographer as well.

Her bottoms rode low in the front, offering a great view of her trim midsection and tight abs. The sides of the bikini bottoms boasted thick straps in the same pink hue that looked incredible against her allover glow. Thanks to the cut of the garment, her shapely thighs were also on show. The second and third photos in the set offered more looks at Sofia’s killer body in slightly different poses.

The model opted to keep her accessories to a minimum, wearing only a small pair of silver hoop earrings and a ring to match. She wore her long, brunette locks with a middle part and natural waves. Sofia showed off her blemish-free skin with a light application of makeup, which included a jet black liner as well as defined brows.

Fans have not been shy about showing their love for the steamy set of snaps. The photos have already raked in over 60,000 likes and more than 700 comments.

“Every photo is a win because that bikini is a dream,” one fan complimented, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“You are the most beautiful, attractive woman on IG! I love you,” a second Instagrammer gushed.

“I would swim an ocean and walk through fire to be next to you,” another admirer wrote.