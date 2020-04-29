Jade Grobler Rocks A Skimpy White Bikini While ‘Looking For Caves’

Jade Grobler took to her Instagram page earlier today to showcase her enviable figure in a sexy bikini set. The 21-year-old’s new snapshot, which was posted on April 28, saw her looking nothing short of gorgeous as she enjoyed a day searching for “caves.”

Jade was snapped outdoors, somewhere at an unknown location. In the photo, she stayed on the shaded spot, standing near the edge of a cliff with the stunning view of the ocean behind her. She posed with her left foot forward, flaunting her chiseled body. She raised her left hand to her head, running her fingers through her hair. The pose also showed a tiny hint of her underboob. She looked directly at the camera and smiled with some of her pearly whites showing.

The Australian model rocked a white two-piece swimsuit for the photo. The top featured padded cups that barely contained her chest, as well as a plunging neckline that helped show off her ample cleavage. Its narrow straps went over her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms.

She sported matching bottoms that boasted a low-cut waistline that flashed a generous amount of skin along her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. The swimwear’s high leg cuts accentuated her curvy hips and helped elongate her legs, making her seem taller.

Jade used her usual accessories, such as her turtle pendant necklace made of deep green jade stone and several string bracelets. Despite cave-hunting, she wore a full face of makeup that consisted of lightweight foundation, darkened eyebrows, several coats of mascara, a light dusting of bronzer, and some pink color of her lips. Her blond locks were down, with straight strands hanging over her shoulder and back.

In the caption, she shared with her fans that wearing a light-colored swimwear may not be the best choice when searching for “caves.” As for details on her scanty attire, she didn’t disclose any information.

Jade’s 984,000 followers were quick to comment on her update. As of this writing, the latest bikini update received over 36,600 likes and upward of 480 comments. Many of her online admirers flocked to the comments section to drop praises for her amazing hourglass figure.

“Lovely attire. You are a very beautiful lady. Your body looks so good,” one of her fans commented.

“I think it was a good idea to use that bikini. Your body looks so ripped! You’re stunningly beautiful. Thanks for sharing this pic with us,” gushed another admirer.

“I love your white bikini and your belly ring!” wrote a third Instagram follower.

“Literally perfect!” added a fourth social media user.