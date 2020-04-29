‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Stuns In Makeup-Free Clip

She posed with daughter Antonia as they shared mother and daughter time.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is stunning in a makeup-free video she shared alongside daughter Antonia as they, along with Melissa husband Joe Gorga and sons Gino and Joey, shelter in place due to the worldwide health crisis. The clip, taken in the bathroom of Melissa’s Northern New Jersey home, shows a sweet moment between mother and daughter as they bond while taking care of their skin.

Melissa is wearing a casual hot pink tracksuit. The garment has a white piping detail down the sides of both the jacket and pants. The top has a half-zip top with a wide, silver zipper pull which can be undone to just below her collarbone. It features a drawstring hood top and a handy pocket detail that can be used so Melissa to keep her hands warm or hold small items such a phone when she walks outside.

Melissa’s long light brown hair is pulled back from her face in the video, as she is demonstrating how she and her daughter are sharing beauty tricks with one another by applying face masks that accomplish different things for their respective skin issues.

The reality star is seated next to her stunning 14-year-old daughter Antonia. The teenager is lovely, wearing a gray sweater with a chevron design in red and blue with white trim. She paired that with dark pants. Her dark brown, curly hair is also pulled back and left long and loose.

The two are seated in one of the bathrooms in the Gorga home. It appears they are in front of an area that is used to apply makeup as it has a large triple vanity mirror framed in clear lights. Both Melissa and Antonia are seated on a small tufted bench in a pretty oatmeal color with dark legs as they talk about their skincare routines.

Viewers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey loved the video and the chance to see mother and daughter together.

“I love seeing you and Antonia bonding, she will break many hearts, she is gorgeous! Has the best of both her parents looks,” said one follower.

“I’ve been a fan of yours for years now. Love you and your family. Blessings,” remarked a second fan.

“I really like and respect the way you carry yourself on the Real Housewives of New Jersey series,” said a third Instagram user.

“She looks exactly like you,” stated the fourth follower, commenting on the striking similarities between mother and daughter.