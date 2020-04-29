Ana Cheri Nearly Spills Out Of Her Top While Sitting In A Field Of Wildflowers

Ana Cheri’s latest Instagram upload surely had a few pulses racing. The model and fitness trainer looked as stunning as ever in a sexy ensemble that showed some serious skin.

The sizzling snap hit the 33-year-old’s feed on Tuesday evening and instantly proved to be a hit with her 12.5 million followers on the social media platform. She was snapped sitting on the ground in a field of wildflowers with the golden sun spilling over her flawless figure. A gorgeous view of the cloudless blue sky and mountains made created a picturesque background behind her, but it was Ana herself that truly captivated the attention of her fans.

The brunette bombshell looked smoking hot in a white bustier top with billowy, off-the-shoulder sleeves. A line of hook clasps fell down the middle of the garment, cinching it in to highlight her taut midsection.

Meanwhile, the number’s neckline fell daringly low on Ana’s chest, offering a peek at the bra she wore underneath that was almost unnoticeable upon first glance of the shot. The lingerie boasted a cupless and plunging style that nearly allowed her voluptuous assets to spill out entirely. It also featured a flirty, scalloped edge that drew further attention to the scandalous display of cleavage.

While the model’s top certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform, that was just the beginning of her racy display. She also opted to ditch her pants entirely, treating her audience a look at her bare legs and sculpted thighs. She also added a pair of light gray combat boots that gave her ensemble an edgy vibe.

Ana styled her long, dark tresses in loose waves for the snap, which fell over her shoulder and cascaded over her chest. She was also done up with a minimal makeup look. The application included a nude lipstick, dusting of red blush, gold eyeshadow, and mascara.

As expected, the tantalizing image has been showered with love from Ana’s millions of fans. It has amassed nearly 168,000 likes within just 11 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of compliments.

“You’re perfect,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that the model was “truly a goddess.”

“Looking beautiful as always. Love ya Ana!!” a third follower remarked.

“You’re a one of a kind woman! So gorgeous!” quipped a fourth admirer.

Ana has been keeping her Instagram follower entertained with a number of steamy snaps lately. She recently posted another set of photos that captured her lifting up her sweatshirt and flashing an eyeful of cleavage. That post proved popular as well, racking up more than 115,000 likes and 740 comments to date.