Dr. Anthony Fauci Says That Some Sports May Have To Skip This Season

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that some sports may not be able to hold their seasons at all this year, saying that until the coronavirus pandemic is better understood, and until widespread antibody testing is available, it may be impossible to say whether or not it’s safe.

As The New York Times reports, Fauci says that, for now, the situation is too muddled to accurately determine whether or not it’s safe for the athletes to be on the field (or court or ice, as may be). And indeed, since the means of determining when it’s safe — widespread antibody testing — is not yet currently available, some sports leagues may simply have to call of their seasons.

“Safety, for the players and for the fans, trumps everything. If you can’t guarantee safety, then unfortunately you’re going to have to bite the bullet and say, ‘We may have to go without this sport for this season,'” he said.

Fauci didn’t mention any sports leagues by name, but as Yahoo Sports reports, Major League Baseball has the most to lose from the current pandemic.

The National Hockey League (NHL) and National Basketball Season (NBA) were in the latter stages of their seasons when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports. As such, both leagues are currently looking into ways to hold their postseasons, ignoring the remainders of their regular seasons. The National Football League (NFL) is currently in its off-season, and thus has months to wait for a clearer picture.

That leaves Major League Baseball (and to a lesser extent, Major League Soccer), both of which would otherwise be in about their fifth week of play had they not been sidelined by the virus.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the league is looking at a variety of options for holding an abbreviated season, but with controls in place due to the coronavirus. Specifically, the league is looking at holding much of its season with teams spread across three geographical areas, playing in empty stadiums in warm-weather neutral sites, without fans present.

Major League Soccer, for its part, intends to have a complete season, likely without fans, as the league’s schedule allows for most or all of its games, just played in a smaller time frame.

Fauci, who is himself a huge Washington Nationals fan, has previously indicated that he’s eager to get sports back up and running. However, he told the Times that, eager though he is to see the Nats back on the field, the time isn’t right.

“I have to say, right now, when you look at the country, we’re not ready for that yet,” he said.