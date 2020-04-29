Ellie Gonsalves Flaunts Her Incredible Body In A Tiny Yellow Bikini

Australian bombshell Ellie Gonsalves stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a yellow bikini that left little to the imagination.

Ellie didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the shot was taken, and didn’t even hint at whether it was a recent picture snapped in Australia or an older shot taken a while back. However, her followers were still thrilled about seeing Ellie’s incredible physique in the skimpy swimwear.

Ellie wore a sexy bikini in a vibrant yellow hue that looked stunning against her bronzed skin. The bikini top featured two small cups that could barely cover her ample assets, connected by thin strings that stretched around her neck, back, and chest. A tantalizing amount of cleavage was on display in the look, and there was also a hint of side boob visible as her curves threatened to spill out of the skimpy top.

Ellie paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that dipped low in the front, showing off plenty of her toned stomach. The sides of the swimsuit bottoms stretched up high over Ellie’s hips, elongating her sculpted legs. She also added an accessory to her look, and had a mask perched atop her head, presumably for seeing all the natural wonders underneath the clear water.

Ellie waded into the water until it came to just above her ankles, and the stunning body of water stretched out to the horizon. A rock formation was visible in the distance, and the sun was a gorgeous blue studded with fluffy white clouds.

She paired the smoking hot snap with a caption that filled her followers in on an Instagram live event she had where her fans were able to ask questions. Ellie’s followers absolutely loved the stunning shot of her sculpted physique in the sunny swimsuit, and the post racked up over 8,800 likes within just five hours. It also received 86 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Anytime I see you in a yellow bikini I remember how hot u looked in one in #fightingwithmyfamily,” one fan commented, referencing a movie that Ellie appeared in.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan added, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“Body goal,” another follower commented.

“Body is insane,” another fan agreed, captivated by Ellie’s curves.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Ellie surprised her followers with a throwback snap taken while she was on vacation at SLS Baha Mar, a hotel in Nassau, Bahamas. She wore a sexy red one-piece swimsuit that exposed a tantalizing amount of skin, including a serious amount of side boob and cleavage. She sipped a canned beverage and leaned against a tree in the seductive shot.