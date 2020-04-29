Nicole Thorne Hangs Out In Bed Topless

Nicole Thorne ditched her top on Instagram and gave her fans a mid-week treat with her latest upload, in which she showcased her incredible curves in only a pair of panties.

The Australian model, who recently sizzled in a low-cut bra, was hanging out in bed at home in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, according to the geotag. She sat on the edge of the bed with a large wood headboard and crisp cream pillows and a matching duvet cover, staring into the camera with a sultry gaze. In her caption, she informed followers that we are halfway through the week and joked that we’re “500 days” into April. She sported only a pair of underwear in the scandalous snap.

Thorne opted to go topless, covering her chest with one arm. The sexy look allowed for her to flaunt a tantalizing amount of cleavage, only covering up what was necessary. The placement of her arm helped to draw attention to her trim midsection and taut tummy while she also showcased her thin arms and shoulders. The brunette bombshell rocked a pair of panties that offered another generous look at her curvaceous figure.

The garment boasted a deep nude color that almost matched the shade of her skin. It had an intricate flower design printed on the front, and the fabric was lined with black to match. The high-cut of the garment allowed her to flaunt her sculpted thighs, which were perfectly tanned. Its band sat high on her hips and drew attention to her trim midsection.

Thorne did not add any accessories to her racy look, but a dark ink tattoo on her right foot was on display. Thorne’s brunette locks fell down her chest and shoulder in a tousled style while another small ringlet curl fell over her other shoulder. As for glam, she opted for a striking application of makeup that focused a lot of attention on her big, blue eyes. Thorne wore winged eyeliner and a few thick coats of mascara to extend her lashes. She contoured her cheeks with some blush and added shimmer with a dusting of highlighter. She completed her look with a matte lipstick.

Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling update and the post has already garnered over 13,000 likes and 230-plus comments in only a few hours.

“You look so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“You look absolutely breathtaking beautiful your eyes is very intoxicating,” a second follower gushed along with a few flame emoji.

“You’re endlessly beautiful,” a third fan wrote, adding several red heart emoji in their comment.