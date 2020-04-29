Nicole Thorne Hangs Out In Bed Topless

Nicole Thorne ditched her top on Instagram and gave her fans a mid-week treat with her latest upload, in which she showcased her incredible curves in only a pair of panties.

The Australian model, who recently sizzled in a low-cut bra, was hanging out in bed at home in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, according to the geotag. She sat on the edge of the bed — decorated with a large wood headboard, crisp cream pillows and a matching duvet cover — while staring into the camera with a sultry gaze. In her caption, she informed followers that they were halfway through the week and joked they were “500 days” into April. She sported only a pair of underwear in the scandalous snap.

Thorne opted to go topless, covering her chest with one arm and only obscuring what was necessary. The sexy look allowed her to flaunt a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The placement of her arm helped to draw attention to her trim midsection and taut tummy while she also showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The brunette bombshell rocked a pair of panties that offered another generous look at her curvaceous figure.

The garment boasted a deep nude color that almost matched her skin. The panties had an intricate flower design printed on the front, and the fabric was lined with black to match. The high cut of the garment accentuated her sculpted thighs, which were perfectly tanned.

Thorne did not add any accessories to her racy look, but a dark ink tattoo on her right foot was on display. Her brunette locks fell down her chest and shoulder in a tousled style while another small ringlet curl fell over her other shoulder. As for glam, she opted for a striking application of makeup that focused a lot of attention on her big, blue eyes. Thorne wore winged eyeliner and a few thick coats of mascara to extend her lashes. She contoured her cheeks with some blush and added shimmer with a dusting of highlighter. She completed her look with a matte lipstick.

Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling update and the post has already garnered over 13,000 likes and 230-plus comments in only a few hours.

“You look so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“You look absolutely breathtaking beautiful your eyes is very intoxicating,” a second follower gushed along with a few flame emoji.

“You’re endlessly beautiful,” a third fan wrote, adding several red heart emoji in their comment.